July 21 (Reuters) - The European Union has blocked a proposal to sanction Russian metals company VSMPO-Avisma PJSC VSMO.MM, a critical supplier of titanium to Airbus SE AIR.PA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing EU diplomats.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)

