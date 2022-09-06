BioTech
EU blocks Illumina's $7.1 bln Grail deal, says deal would hurt innovation

BRUSSELS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators blocked Illumina's ILMN.O acquisition of biotechnology company Grail GRAL.O on Tuesday, saying the $7.1 billion deal would have stifled competition and reduced choice in blood-based early cancer detection tests.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, said U.S. life sciences firm Illumina's remedies did not adequately address its concerns, confirming a Reuters story in July.

Illumina completed the deal in August last year ahead of EU regulatory approval, resulting in an order from the watchdog to keep Grail separate and to appoint independent managers to run the company until they decide on the transaction.

