EU Beverage Makers Will See a Slow Recovery, Even After Coronavirus Becomes Less Fearful, Says Jefferies

Pick your beverage makers in Europe carefully, say Jefferies analysts, and don’t get swept along by optimism about coronavirus curve flattening.

Even when consumers have gotten the all-clear over coronavirus, beverage makers in Europe will remain behind the curve for awhile.

Signs that governments are starting to flatten the Covid-19 curve have inspired beleaguered investors as of late, with optimism showing up in some hard-hit sectors across the globe.

EU beverages, which have been hurt by restaurant and pub closures, have bounced back this week, with shares of Pernod Ricard up 10% and David Campari-Milano also rising 8%. Dutch brewer Heineken, which pulled full-year guidance earlier this week, has gained about 5%.

But buyer beware, say analysts at Jefferies in a note to clients. “The realistic worst case scenario from Covid that we are building into our coverage is for two quarters of severe disruption to the on-trade,” said equity analysts Edward Mundy and Elsa Hannar.

They look to the U.K. restaurant space for clues, which highlights the risk that “even once the all-clear on Covidcamill has been sounded, on-trade footfall may be slow to rebuild as normalized consumption patterns take longer to re-emerge.” Obviously, all eyes on China for the blueprint on here too, as virus epicenter Wuhan slowly opens up.

Analysts Edward Mundy and Elsa Hannar found some clues in a pessimistic update on Thursday from The Restaurant Group, which sees sales falling 50% on the assumption all restaurants and bars will be closed until end June, followed by a phased reopening between July and December. The read through is that investors should expect much of the same for drinks providers even after containment measures have been lifted.

As for what to buy, the team prefers soft drinks groups and beer-maker Carlsberg right now. Analysts reiterated buy ratings on Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, Britvic and Coca-Cola European Partners on March 30. EU soft drinks are favorable because of less emerging market risk as opposed to beer, less destocking and cheaper valuations, said the team. Carlsberg is able to weather any Covid storm for some of those same reasons.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.