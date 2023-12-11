News & Insights

US Markets

EU begin to hash out EU AI Act details starting Tuesday

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 11, 2023 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by Supantha Mukherjee and Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Supantha Mukherjee and Foo Yun Chee

STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Days after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on a provisional deal on artificial intelligence rules, experts from both sides are meeting on Tuesday to hammer out details, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Over 11 scheduled technical meetings beginning on Tuesday, government officials and aides of lawmakers will hash out specific details such as the scope of the laws and how they will work, two of the sources said.

They will clarify the legal basis on how governments can use of AI in biometric surveillance, copyright issues posed by foundation models and how to regulate major AI systems such as ChatGPT will be on the agenda.

This comes after the European Union wrangled a political agreement last Friday after some 36 hours of negotiations spread over three days, taking steps closer to becoming the first world power to enact laws governing the rapidly expanding AI industry.

The agreed text of the act would then go through the formal editing process to prepare a consolidated version.

"The Council and the European Parliament will then formally resolve and confirm the wording ... After that, it will be published in the Official Journal, initiating the sunrise period," said Alexander Duisberg, partner at law firm Ashurst.

Countries such as France and Germany have said that they will analyze the compromises reached for the AI Act. They have earlier supported views from companies like France's Mistral and Germany's Aleph Alpha about regulating foundation models.

The AI Act is expected to take effect in 2026.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.