EU Banks Get Breathing Room as Capital Rule Decisions Face Delays

The European Union (EU) is once again pushing back key decisions on bank capital requirements under the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB). Per a Financial Times report, policymakers are now expected to revisit the issue after Easter 2026.



While the broader Basel III framework had already set January 2027 as the implementation target, recent developments indicate that authorities are still weighing whether to delay further or soften the near-term impact through transitional measures.



At the heart of this hesitation is a growing concern over global regulatory alignment. With the United States yet to fully implement comparable rules and even considering easing capital requirements, European regulators are cautious about placing their banks at a competitive disadvantage. As a result, no final decision has been made, leaving banks navigating continued uncertainty.

A Softer Approach to Implementation?

The FRTB framework introduces a more risk-sensitive method for calculating market risk, requiring banks to hold higher capital buffers against potential trading losses.



However, the EU is considering temporary relief measures, including a multiplier that could neutralize the increase in capital requirements for trading activities for up to three years. This reflects a broader trend of jurisdictions adjusting timelines to maintain competitiveness, as seen in previous EU delays and the U.K.’s decision to postpone parts of FRTB implementation until 2028.

Near-Term Gains for Banks

In the short term, the delay offers clear benefits. Banks are not immediately required to allocate additional capital, freeing up resources for lending, trading and shareholder returns. This is particularly advantageous for institutions with significant trading operations, as it helps preserve profitability and operational flexibility while global regulatory differences persist.



For example, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB, which has a significant fixed income and trading business, would have faced a notable increase in capital requirements under FRTB. The delay allows DB to continue deploying capital more efficiently, supporting trading revenues and ongoing restructuring efforts.



Similarly, BNP Paribas SA BNPQY, one of Europe’s largest derivatives players, benefits because FRTB would impose heavier capital charges on complex products and less liquid instruments, potentially constraining its global markets division. The postponement will help BNPQY maintain its competitiveness against U.S. peers.



Barclays PLC BCS, with a sizable investment banking arm, also gains breathing room, as it avoids near-term pressure on capital ratios and can continue focusing on revenue growth in trading and advisory businesses.



Despite the advantages, banks must continue investing in systems and risk models without clarity on final rules, leading to inefficiencies in capital allocation and strategy. Moreover, postponing stricter risk frameworks may leave the financial system more exposed to extreme market shocks. Thus, while the delays act as near-term tailwinds for earnings and capital efficiency, they also prolong regulatory uncertainty and delay the shift toward a more robust risk framework under Basel III.



Currently, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Barclays carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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