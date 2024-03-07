News & Insights

Commodities

EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food

Credit: REUTERS/Jakub Orzechowski/Agencja Wyborc

March 07, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

Written by Philip Blenkinsop and Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

Updates with details of vote, amendments, next steps

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers approved on Thursday granting Ukrainian food producers tariff-free access to EU markets for another year, rejecting amendments that could have increased restrictions.

The European Commission has proposed that the suspension of duties and quotas should continue until June 2025, which the European Parliament's trade committee approved by 26 for to 10 against, with one abstention.

In response to EU farmer protests, the proposal also introduces an "emergency brake" for poultry, eggs and sugar, meaning tariffs would be allowed if imports exceed the average levels of 2022 and 2023.

Import duties and quotas on Ukrainian farm were lifted in 2022 after Russia's invasion, which disrupted shipments via the Black Sea. Farmers have voiced anger over what they say is unfair competition from cheaper Ukrainian imports.

The vote clears the last effective hurdle. The full parliament is expected to confirm approval for the extension next week before a final endorsement from EU governments, a majority of which have already backed it.

Lawmakers had proposed several amendments, which were rejected, such as to add honey and cereals to the list of products subject to the brake and to include 2021 as a reference year. This was before Russia's invasion, when Ukrainian exports to the EU were curbed by tariffs and quotas.

The trade committee also voted to approve a similar extension for agricultural imports from Moldova.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Bart Meijer; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.