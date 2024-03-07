EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food

Updates with details of vote, amendments, next steps

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers approved on Thursday granting Ukrainian food producers tariff-free access to EU markets for another year, rejecting amendments that could have increased restrictions.

The European Commission has proposed that the suspension of duties and quotas should continue until June 2025, which the European Parliament's trade committee approved by 26 for to 10 against, with one abstention.

In response to EU farmer protests, the proposal also introduces an "emergency brake" for poultry, eggs and sugar, meaning tariffs would be allowed if imports exceed the average levels of 2022 and 2023.

Import duties and quotas on Ukrainian farm were lifted in 2022 after Russia's invasion, which disrupted shipments via the Black Sea. Farmers have voiced anger over what they say is unfair competition from cheaper Ukrainian imports.

The vote clears the last effective hurdle. The full parliament is expected to confirm approval for the extension next week before a final endorsement from EU governments, a majority of which have already backed it.

Lawmakers had proposed several amendments, which were rejected, such as to add honey and cereals to the list of products subject to the brake and to include 2021 as a reference year. This was before Russia's invasion, when Ukrainian exports to the EU were curbed by tariffs and quotas.

The trade committee also voted to approve a similar extension for agricultural imports from Moldova.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Bart Meijer; editing by Barbara Lewis)

