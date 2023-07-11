EU, Australia fail to conclude free trade agrement - EU Commission

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - The European Union and Australia have failed to conclude talks on a planned free trade agreement, a European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The European Union and Australia opened in 2018 and had hoped to conclude talks this week. However, differences remained, particularly over the degree to which the EU will open its markets to Australian farm products, notably beef.

"We regret it was not possible to conclude our talks with Australia this week. We made progress but more work is required to address key outstanding issues," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

