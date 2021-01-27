Commodities
EU, AstraZeneca fail to make breakthrough on vaccine deliveries, EU says

Sabine Siebold Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Union and AstraZeneca failed to make a breakthrough on Wednesday over delayed COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the bloc's health chief said.

The EU is pushing the company to supply more doses of its vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain after the AstraZeneca announced delivery delays, adding to frustrations over the EU's inoculation programme.

"We regret the continued lack of clarity on the delivery schedule," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a tweet, adding the EU was requesting a clear plan from AstraZeneca for the rapid delivery of the vaccine doses the bloc has reserved for the first quarter.

