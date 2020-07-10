Markets

EU assessing supervisors' responsibilities over Wirecard scandal -Dombrovskis

Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

The European Commission has asked the bloc's market regulator to assess the responsibilities of financial supervisors in the scandal that led to the collapse of German fintech firm Wirecard, the EU executive's vice-president said on Friday.

Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference that the analysis should focus on what happened regarding Wirecard's bankruptcy, including "the adequacy of supervisors' response to the events leading to the collapse of Wirecard."

