EU assessing 'all scenarios' on future Russian gas flows via Ukraine - official

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

January 26, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A European Union official on Friday declined to speculate on whether a contract to import Russian gas via Ukraine will be extended beyond the end of the year, but said the bloc was assessing all scenarios for the future of the gas contract.

The EU will not speculate on Ukraine and Russia's interest to renew the gas pipeline contract, which is due to expire on Dec. 31, the official said.

