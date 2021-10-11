US Markets
EU assesses Regeneron/Roche COVID-19 antibody cocktail for authorisation

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Union's drugs regulator said it was evaluating a marketing authorisation for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche ROG.S and Regeneron REGN.O for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in people above the age of 12.

The European Medicines Agency said on Monday it will assess the risks and benefits of the drug, called Ronapreve, and that it could issue an opinion within two months. The agency has already started a rolling review of the treatment.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

