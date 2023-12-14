News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

EU asks Apple, Google to clarify app store risk management

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 14, 2023 — 06:58 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer and Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

Adds more detail, background

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it had asked technology giants Apple AAPL.O and Google GOOGL.O to clarify their risk management regarding their online platforms for purchasing apps under new regulation known as the Digital Services Act (DSA).

"The Commission is requesting the providers of these services to provide more information on how they have diligently identified any systemic risks concerning the App Store and Google Play", the EU executive said in a statement.

The two firms were given a Jan. 15 deadline to reply.

They are part of a group of over a dozen of the world's biggest tech companies facing unprecedented legal scrutiny since the DSA came into force this year, including sweeping new obligations to tackle illegal content and online security risks.

The EU's list of questions also concerns transparency-related issues linked to recommender systems and online advertisements, the commission said, adding that potential next steps include the opening of formal proceedings.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Tassilo Hummel)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.