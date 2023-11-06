News & Insights

EU asks Alibaba's AliExpress for information on illegal products sold on its platform

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 06, 2023 — 06:18 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday asked Alibaba's 9988.HK AliExpress for information on illegal products such as counterfeit goods and fake medicines sold on its platform, using powers granted by newly adopted EU online content rules.

The EU executive said it had sent a request for information to AliExpress in line with the Digital Services Act which requires Big Tech to do more to counter illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

"AliExpress must provide the requested information to the Commission by 27 November 2023. Based on the assessment of AliExpress' replies, the Commission will assess next steps," the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.