EU asks Alibaba's AliExpress for information on illegal products sold on its platform

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday asked Alibaba's 9988.HK AliExpress for information on illegal products such as counterfeit goods and fake medicines sold on its platform, using powers granted by newly adopted EU online content rules.

The EU executive said it had sent a request for information to AliExpress in line with the Digital Services Act which requires Big Tech to do more to counter illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

"AliExpress must provide the requested information to the Commission by 27 November 2023. Based on the assessment of AliExpress' replies, the Commission will assess next steps," the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.