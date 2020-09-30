EU approves Worldline purchase of Ingenico, subject to conditions

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

The European Commission approved on Wednesday French payment company Worldline's 7.8 billion euro ($9.1 billion)acquisition of rival Ingenico, subject to conditions.

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Wednesday French payment company Worldline's WLN.PA 7.8 billion euro ($9.1 billion)acquisition of rival Ingenico INGC.PA, subject to conditions.

The Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation European Union, said that the merger proposed would have reduced competition in services facilitating in-store card payments in Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The companies agreed to divest certain point-of-sale (POS) merchant acquiring services and POS terminal provision and management in the three countries to remove the market overlap and address the Commission's concerns.

The sector has seen a wave of mergers and acquisitions led by U.S. rivals seeking to build up their share of digital transactions.

($1 = 0.8539 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More