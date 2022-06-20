EU approves PKN Orlen's takeover of Polish peer Lotos

Adds details

WARSAW, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Polish refiner PKN Orlen's PKN.WA takeover of Grupa Lotos LTSP.WA, Orlen said on Monday, in a deal which Poland hopes will create a global player in the oil business.

The takeover is part of a wider plan by Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to increase control over the economy and create 'national champions'. Both companies are state controlled.

"The merger is necessary not only from the perspective of the further development of both groups, but also building their value for shareholders, Poland's energy security and the interests of individual customers and local communities," Orlen's CEO Daniel Obajtek said in a statement.

In January Orlen said it would sell some of Lotos' assets to companies including Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU to meet EU antitrust rulings and complete the deal.

The Commission has approved the buyers of assets that Orlen will divest as part of the deal, the company said on Monday.

For the merger to take effect shareholders of both groups must approve the share exchange. Lotos shareholders will get 1.075 shares of PKN for each Lotos share.

General shareholders' meetings are expected to be held in July, while the merger should be registered and finalised in August.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka, Marek Strzelecki and Anna Koper, writing by Anna Koper and Alan Charlish; Editing by Jon Boyle and Susan Fenton)

