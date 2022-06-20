EU approves PKN Orlen's takeover of Polish peer Lotos

WARSAW, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Polish refiner PKN Orlen's PKN.WA takeover of Grupa Lotos LTSP.WA, Orlen said on Monday, in a deal which Poland hopes will create a global player in the oil business.

The Commission has also approved the buyers of assets that Orlen will divest as part of the deal, it said.

