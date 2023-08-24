News & Insights

US Markets
PFE

EU approves Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect infants and older adults

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

August 24, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds background and details throughout

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday approved U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's PFE.N vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to protect both babies and older adults in the European Union.

The approval makes the vaccine, which is sold under the brand name Abrysvo, the first to protect infants up to six months of age from the virus when given to pregnant women.

RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, causing thousands of hospitalizations and deaths each year.

Earlier this week, the U.S. health regulator greenlighted the vaccine for use in women during the middle of the third trimester of pregnancy to protect their babies.

Sanofi SASY.PA and partner AstraZeneca's AZN.L long-acting therapy against RSV infections was approved last year by the European Commission for use in infants.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shailesh Kuber)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
GSK
AZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.