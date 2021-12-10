EU Approves Pfizer's Cibinqo To Treat Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has approved the 100 mg and 200 mg doses of Cibinqo (abrocitinib), an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, a 50 mg dose was approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis specifically in patients with moderate and severe renal impairment (kidney failure) or certain patients receiving treatment with inhibitors of cytochrome P450 (CYP) 2C19.

The approval was based on the results of five clinical studies of more than 2,800 patients including four Phase 3 studies and an ongoing long-term open label extension study. Cibinqo demonstrated meaningful improvements across measures of symptom relief and disease control versus placebo.

Cibinqo received marketing authorization from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety earlier this year.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by dry skin, intense itching and recurrent relapsing eczematous lesions with a heterogeneous clinical presentation.

