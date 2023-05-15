EU Approves Microsoft's $69 Bln Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard

(RTTNews) - The European Commission on Monday approved Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, just weeks after UK regulators blocked the acquisition.

"While we recognise and respect that the European Commission is entitled to take a different view, the CMA stands by its decision," the U.K.'s CMA said in a tweet today.

Meanwhile, the European Commission said that the approval is conditional on full compliance with the commitments offered by Microsoft. The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming as compared to the current situation.

The Commission's in-depth market investigation indicated that Microsoft would not be able to harm rival consoles and rival multi-game subscription services. At the same time, it confirmed that Microsoft could harm competition in the distribution of games via cloud game streaming services and that its position in the market for PC operating systems would be strengthened.

The European Commission also said that, to address the competition concerns identified by the Commission in the market for the distribution of PC and console games via cloud game streaming services, Microsoft offered certain comprehensive licensing commitments, with a 10-year duration.

Microsoft has offered a free license to consumers in the EEA that would allow them to stream, via any cloud game streaming services of their choice, all current and future Activision Blizzard PC and console games for which they have a license; A corresponding free license to cloud game streaming service providers to allow EEA-based gamers to stream any Activision Blizzard's PC and console games.

It was in January last year that Microsoft agreed to buy Activision for $95.00 per share, in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion. The acquisition was then expected to close in fiscal 2023.

However, the deal has been facing severe scrutiny ever since from regulators around the world.

In December last year, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft in an attempt to block the acquisition.

The U.K's CMA launched an in-depth review of the deal in September 2022, and in February 2023 provisionally found that the merger could make Microsoft even stronger in cloud gaming, stifling competition in this growing market.

The CMA said last month that the final decision to prevent the deal came after Microsoft's proposed solution failed to effectively address the concerns in the cloud gaming sector.

