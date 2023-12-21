EU approves Italian state aid for centralised power storage

BRUSSELS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it had approved a 17.7 billion euros ($19.4 billion) Italian state aid scheme to support the development of a centralised system to store electricity from renewable sources.

The aid will take the form of annual payments to electricity storage developers, and aims to facilitate the integration of energy from renewable sources in the Italian electricity system.

This would allow storage of excess electricity at times of abundant wind or sunshine, and to use the power at times of scarcity, reducing the need for generation through plants that run on fossil fuels.

The Commission said the plan was necessary and appropriate to speed up investments in electricity storage and would help in meeting climate goals, and said these positive effects would outweigh any potential distortion of competition.

($1 = 0.9139 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

