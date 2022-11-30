EU approves Hungary's recovery plan, but holds cash, moves to freeze other funds

Credit: REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

November 30, 2022 — 05:56 am EST

Written by Jan Strupczewski for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Wednesday Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but will hold back any payouts from the 5.8 billion euro total until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions.

Separately, the EU executive also asked EU governments to freeze 7.5 billion euros that Hungary would normally be getting from the EU budget as part of the funds the EU transfers to its poorer member to equalise standards of living across the bloc.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.