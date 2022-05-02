EU Approves Horizon Therapeutics' Uplizna For Treatment Of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has approved Horizon Therapeutics plc's (HZNP) Uplizna or inebilizumab for the treatment of adults with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder.

Uplizna is indicated as monotherapy for treatment of adult patients with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder who are anti-aquaporin-4 immunoglobulin G seropositive (AQP4-IgG+), which represents 80% of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder patients.

The EC approval was supported by results from N-MOmemtum, the largest Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder trial to date, which showed 87.6% of AQP4-IgG+ NMOSD patients on UPLIZNA were attack free for 28 weeks, with the vast majority remaining attack free for at least four or more years.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder is a devastating autoimmune disease of severe and recurrent central nervous system attacks which can result in blindness, paralysis and death.

Uplizna was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2020 and by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in March 2021 as a targeted CD19 B-cell depleting antibody for adult patients with AQP4-IgG+ NMOSD, to reduce the risk of attacks.

