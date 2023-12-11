News & Insights

Markets

EU approves German state aid for closure of RWE power plants

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

December 11, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said it had approved 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) of state aid granted by Germany to energy company RWE RWEG.DE to compensate for the early closure of lignite-fired power plants.

The closure of RWE's profitable power plants was part of Germany's push to phase out all coal-fired electricity production by 2038.

The commission said the aid had been necessary, appropriate and proportionate to compensate RWE for the early closure of its plants and to help Germany, and the wider European Union, meet its 2030 climate goals.

"The contribution to EU environmental and climate goals of the measure outweighs any potential distortion of competition brought about by the support," the commission said.

"On this basis, the commission approved the German measure under EU State aid rules."

($1 = 0.9283 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.