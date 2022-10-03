EU approves German measure to support BASF production of renewable hydrogen

Contributor
Marine Strauss @StraussMarine Reuters
Published

The European Commission on Monday approved a 134 million euro ($130.80 million) German measure to support BASF SE in the production of renewable hydrogen, to help decarbonise its chemical production processes.

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday approved a 134 million euro ($130.80 million) German measure to support BASF SE BASFn.DE in the production of renewable hydrogen, to help decarbonise its chemical production processes.

"This 134 million euro measure enables Germany to help BASF step up its renewable hydrogen production capacities, thereby contributing to the greening of the chemical value chain and of the transport sector," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0245 euros)

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters