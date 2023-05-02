News & Insights

EU approves Dutch schemes to buy out livestock farmers to reduce nitrogen emissions

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

May 02, 2023 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, May 2 (Reuters) - The EU on Tuesday said it had approved two Dutch schemes to buy out livestock farmers to reduce nitrogen deposition on nature conservation areas.

In the schemes, the Netherlands has reserved 1.47 billion euros to compensate farmers who voluntarily close their farms in the vicinity of nature reserves.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Bart Meijer)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

