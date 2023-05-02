EU approves Dutch schemes to buy out livestock farmers to reduce nitrogen emissions

AMSTERDAM, May 2 (Reuters) - The EU on Tuesday said it had approved two Dutch schemes to buy out livestock farmers to reduce nitrogen deposition on nature conservation areas.

In the schemes, the Netherlands has reserved 1.47 billion euros to compensate farmers who voluntarily close their farms in the vicinity of nature reserves.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Bart Meijer)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.