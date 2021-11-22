EU Approves Deciphera's Qinlock For Advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treatment

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) said that the European Commission has approved Qinlock or ripretinib in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.

The approval is applicable to all 27 European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. In September 2021, Qinlock was added as a fourth-line treatment for GIST patients progressing or intolerant to imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib to the ESMO-EURACAN-GENTURIS clinical practice guidelines for GIST.

The company noted that Qinlock significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 85% and showed clinically meaningful overall survival in the INVICTUS phase 3 study.

