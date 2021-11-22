Markets
DCPH

EU Approves Deciphera's Qinlock For Advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treatment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) said that the European Commission has approved Qinlock or ripretinib in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib.

The approval is applicable to all 27 European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. In September 2021, Qinlock was added as a fourth-line treatment for GIST patients progressing or intolerant to imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib to the ESMO-EURACAN-GENTURIS clinical practice guidelines for GIST.

The company noted that Qinlock significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 85% and showed clinically meaningful overall survival in the INVICTUS phase 3 study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCPH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular