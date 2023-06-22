News & Insights

EU approves Belgian state aid to ArcelorMittal for decarbonising production

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

June 22, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday said it had approved 280 million euros ($308 million) in state aid granted by Belgium to steel maker ArcelorMittal MT.LU to help it decarbonise its steel production.

The aid will support the construction of a direct reduction iron plant, which together with a new electric arc furnace will replace one of two existing blast furnaces. The plant, which is expected to be operational by 2026, will ultimately be operated using renewable hydrogen.

The commission said the aid was necessary to facilitate investments in sustainable steel production and had enough safeguards to limit the effects on competition.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

