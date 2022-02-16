Markets
EU Approves AstraZeneca's Saphnelo To Treat Moderate To Severe Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that the European Commission has approved Saphnelo (anifrolumab) as an add-on therapy for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe, active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus, despite receiving standard therapy.

The approval follows the recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency in December 2021.

Saphnelo is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to subunit 1 of the type I IFN receptor, blocking the activity of type I IFN. Type I IFNs, such as IFN-alpha, IFN-beta and IFN-kappa, are cytokines involved in regulating the inflammatory pathways implicated in systemic lupus erythematosus.

Saphnelo was recently approved in the US, Japan and Canada for the treatment of SLE, and regulatory reviews are ongoing in additional countries.

Systemic lupus erythematosus is a serious and complex autoimmune condition that can affect any organ, and patients often experience inadequate disease control, long-term organ damage and poor health-related quality of life.

