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EU Approves Allergan Aesthetics' Boey For Treatment Of Frown Lines

July 17, 2026 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, part of AbbVie (ABBV), on Friday said the European Commission approved Boey for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe glabellar lines, or frown lines between the eyebrows, in adults.

The company said Boey is the first and only botulinum neurotoxin serotype E approved in Europe. In clinical studies, the treatment showed an onset of effect as early as eight hours after injection, with results lasting two to three weeks.

Boey also received approval in Canada in June.

AbbVie shares closed 4.21% higher at $254.39 on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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