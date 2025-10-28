Markets
EU Approves Alexion's Koselugo For Adult NF1 Patients With Inoperable Plexiform Neurofibromas

October 28, 2025 — 03:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alexion has received European Union approval for Koselugo (selumetinib), an oral and selective MEK inhibitor. The approval covers the treatment of symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN) in adult patients diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Koselugo has been recently approved in Japan and other countries for the treatment of adult patients with NF1 who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas based on data from the KOMET Phase III trial, and additional regulatory reviews are ongoing.

neurofibromatosis type 1 is a rare, progressive, genetic condition usually diagnosed in early childhood, but often progressing into adulthood, that can impact every organ system.

