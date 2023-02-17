Markets
EU approves 55 mln euros German aid for ArcelorMittal green steel plant

February 17, 2023 — 06:27 am EST

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that it had approved a 55 million euros ($58.48 million) in German state aid to support ArcelorMittal's MT.AS plans to build a plant producing so-called 'green' steel using renewable hydrogen.

"This 55 million euros measure is an important step towards a more sustainable steel industry in Germany and the EU," European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9405 euros)

