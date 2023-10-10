News & Insights

EU approves 400 mln euros in Bulgarian state aid to Bulgargaz

October 10, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it had approved 400 million euros ($423.9 million) in state aid by Bulgaria to its state gas company Bulgargaz EAD, the exclusive public supplier of natural gas in the country.

The European Commission said the subsidized loan granted to Bulgargaz was in line with the regulations for aid to companies hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, Russia's energy giant Gazprom suspended Bulgargaz' long-term contract, which covered 90% of the quantities of natural gas delivered by Bulgargaz to customers.

