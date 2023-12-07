EU approves 4.12 bln euros French wind farm development scheme

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Thursday a French government scheme worth 4.12 billion euros ($4.4 billion) to support more wind energy projects in the country.

The money will help fund the construction and operation of two floating offshore wind farms in France, which are both expected to have a capacity of 230-280 megawatts (MW).

The European Commission said it approved the scheme as it was deemed necessary to help France in its plans to protect the environment and become a net-zero economy.

($1 = 0.9283 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.