News & Insights

EU approves 4.12 bln euros French wind farm development scheme

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

December 07, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Thursday a French government scheme worth 4.12 billion euros ($4.4 billion) to support more wind energy projects in the country.

The money will help fund the construction and operation of two floating offshore wind farms in France, which are both expected to have a capacity of 230-280 megawatts (MW).

The European Commission said it approved the scheme as it was deemed necessary to help France in its plans to protect the environment and become a net-zero economy.

($1 = 0.9283 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.