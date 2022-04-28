Commodities

EU approves 169 mln euro Spanish scheme to support milk producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Contributor
Charlotte Van Campenhout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

The European Commission said on Thursday it approved a 169 million euro Spanish scheme to support milk producers in the context of the war in Ukraine, according to a press release.

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it approved a 169 million euro Spanish scheme to support milk producers in the context of the war in Ukraine, according to a press release.

“We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market,” EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Under the scheme, producers of cow’s, sheep’s and goat’s milk that are active in Spain and have been affected by the price increase of electricity, animal feed and fuel caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be eligible to receive financial aid.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Marine Strauss)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular