EU approves 169 mln euro Spanish scheme to support milk producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it approved a 169 million euro Spanish scheme to support milk producers in the context of the war in Ukraine, according to a press release.

“We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people. At the same time, we continue working closely with Member States to ensure that national support measures can be put in place in a timely, coordinated and effective way, while protecting the level playing field in the Single Market,” EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Under the scheme, producers of cow’s, sheep’s and goat’s milk that are active in Spain and have been affected by the price increase of electricity, animal feed and fuel caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be eligible to receive financial aid.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, editing by Marine Strauss)

