PST

EU approves 1.3 bln euros state compensation to Poste Italiane

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The European Commission authorised on Monday compensation of 1.3 billion euros ($1.56 billion) to Poste Italiane granted by the Italian government to fulfil the company's public service mission, the EU executive said in a statement.

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission authorised on Monday compensation of 1.3 billion euros ($1.56 billion) to Poste Italiane PST.MI granted by the Italian government to fulfil the company's public service mission, the EU executive said in a statement.

The state funding covers the 2020-2024 period, with a maximum annual compensation of 262 million euros to the post office.

"Ensuring access to postal services is essential for all European citizens and businesses. Today's decision enables Poste Italiane to continue delivering basic postal services across the Italian territory at affordable prices, without unduly distorting competition," EU antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

($1 = 0.8354 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PST

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters