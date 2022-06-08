EU approval for PKN, Lotos merger expected in days, says PKN CEO

WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission should approve PKN Orlen's PKN.WA merger with Grupa Lotos LTSP.WA in days, Orlen's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"All doubts have been clarified, we expect a decision within a dozen or so days," Daniel Obajtek told reporters.

