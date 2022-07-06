EU antitrust watchdog raids online food, groceries delivery companies

Markets

The European Union's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday that it raided several online food and groceries delivery companies in two EU countries, on concerns that they may be taking part in a cartel.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, did not name the companies nor the countries.

"The investigation concerns an alleged agreement or concerted practice to share national markets for the online ordering and delivery of food, groceries and other consumer goods in the European Union," the EU antitrust agency said in a statement.

Companies found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules face fines up to 10% of their global turnover.

