Markets
FB

EU antitrust regulators to rule on Facebook's Kustomer deal by Aug. 2

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EU antitrust regulators will decide by Aug. 2 whether to clear Facebook's acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer, a filing on the European Commission website showed.

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Aug. 2 whether to clear Facebook's FB.O acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer, a filing on the European Commission website showed.

The world's largest social network announced the deal in November to help it scale up its instant messaging app WhatsApp, which has reported a jump in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU competition regulator wants to vet more tech, pharma and biotech startup deals for signs of so-called killer acquisitions where tech giants buy nascent rivals to close them down. Austria had asked the Commission to take over its review.

The Commission can clear the deal with or without conditions or it can open a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular