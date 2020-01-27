EU antitrust regulators to rule on $69 bln Aramco, SABIC deal by Feb. 27

EU antitrust regulators will decide by Feb. 27 whether to clear state energy firm Saudi Aramco's $69.1 billion acquisition of world number four petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), a European Commission filing showed.
