Markets
MSFT

EU antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft's $69 bln Activision bid

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 08, 2022 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee and Marine Strauss for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into Microsoft's MSFT.O $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, warning the deal may hurt competition.

The U.S. software company, which announced the deal in January, is betting Activision's stable of games will help it compete better with leaders Tencent 0700.HK and Sony 6758.T, with the latter being a critic of the deal.

"The Commission's preliminary investigation shows that the transaction may significantly reduce competition on the markets for the distribution of console and PC video games, including multigame subscription services and/or cloud game streaming services, and for PC operating systems," the European Commission said in a statement.

"In particular, the Commission is concerned that, by acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft may foreclose access to Activision Blizzard's console and PC video games, especially to high-profile and highly successful games (so-called ‘AAA' games) such as ‘Call of Duty'," it said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Marine Strauss; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter