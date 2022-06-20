EU antitrust regulators to probe if Vifor Pharma disparages rival

Markets

EU antitrust regulator on Monday launched an investigation into possible anti-competitive disparagement by Vifor Pharma of its closest rival Pharmacosmos in an apparent attempt to hinder competition against its iron medicine.

The European Commission said it has indications of this behaviour going on for many years.

"The Commission is concerned that Vifor Pharma pursued a misleading communication campaign, primarily targeting healthcare," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

