Markets
GOOGL

EU antitrust regulators to probe Google's adtech business by year-end -sources

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

EU antitrust regulators are set to open a formal investigation into Alphabet unit Google's digital advertising practices, people familiar with the matter said, with the move likely to come before the end of the year.

BRUSSELS, June 18 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to open a formal investigation into Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google's digital advertising practices, people familiar with the matter said, with the move likely to come before the end of the year.

A European Commission probe could pose the biggest threat to Google, which made $147 billion in revenue from online ads last year, more than any other company in the world.

Ads on its own properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits. About 16% of revenue came from its display or network business, in which other media companies use Google technology to sell ads on their website and apps.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular