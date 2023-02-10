EU antitrust regulators to okay Orange's Belgian deal, sources says

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Orange's ORAN.PA bid for a majority stake in Belgian peer VOO SA after the French telecoms provider signed a deal with Liberty Global's LBTYA.O Telenet TNET.BR to address their concerns, people familiar with the matter said.

Orange may get the EU green light by the end of February, the people said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Chris Reese)

