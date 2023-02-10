US Markets
EU antitrust regulators to okay Orange's Belgian deal, sources says

February 10, 2023 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Orange's ORAN.PA bid for a majority stake in Belgian peer VOO SA after the French telecoms provider signed a deal with Liberty Global's LBTYA.O Telenet TNET.BR to address their concerns, people familiar with the matter said.

Orange may get the EU green light by the end of February, the people said.

