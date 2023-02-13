Markets
EU antitrust regulators to investigate Viasat's Inmarsat bid

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

February 13, 2023 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday opened an in-depth investigation into U.S. company Viasat's VSAT.O bid for British satellite rival Inmarsat on concerns the $7.3 billion deal may reduce competition in the aviation connectivity market.

"At this stage, the (European) Commission is therefore concerned that by acquiring Inmarsat, Viasat may reduce competition in the supply of broadband IFC services to commercial airlines in the EEA and/or globally," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

It set a June 29 deadline for its decision.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

