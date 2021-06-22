Markets
GOOGL

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Google's adtech business

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday an investigation into Alphabet unit Google's digital advertising business to examine whether the company favours its own business, putting rivals, advertisers and online publishers at a disadvantage.

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday an investigation into Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google's digital advertising business to examine whether the company favours its own business, putting rivals, advertisers and online publishers at a disadvantage.

"The formal investigation will notably examine whether Google is distorting competition by restricting access by third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps, while reserving such data for its own use," the European Commission said in a statement.

Reuters reported exclusively last week that the EU competition enforcer would investigate lucrative digital advertising business before the end of the year.

Google generated $147 billion in revenue from online ads last year, more than any other company in the world. Ads on its properties, including search, YouTube and Gmail, accounted for the bulk of sales and profits.

About 16% of revenue came from its display or network business, in which other media companies use Google technology to sell ads on their website and apps.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular