EU antitrust regulators to investigate Google, Facebook online advertising deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Friday an investigation into Alphabet unit Google GOOGL.O and Facebook's FB.O online display advertising services deal to check if this violate the bloc's competition rules.

The European Commission said the investigation will focus on a 2018 deal with Facebook dubbed by Google as Jedi Blue.

