EU antitrust regulators to investigate Fiat, PSA merger

European Union antitrust regulators opened on Wednesday an investigation into Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA's proposed merger, saying the deal may harm competition in 14 EU countries and Britain.

The European Commission said in a statement it was concerned about the merged company's high market share in small vans, confirming a Reuters story on June 8.

The two carmakers had declined to offer concessions to allay the EU competition enforcer's concerns during its preliminary review of the deal.

