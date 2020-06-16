EU antitrust regulators to investigate Apple's App Store, Apple Pay

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday two investigations into Apple AAPL.O regarding its App Store and Apple Pay, saying restrictions imposed by the iPhone maker may have breached EU competition rules.

The European Commission said one probe will look into the mandatory use of Apple's own proprietary in-app purchase system and restrictions on the ability of developers to inform iPhone and iPad users of other cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps.

The second case focuses on Apple's terms, conditions and other measures for integrating Apple Pay in merchant apps and websites on iPhones and iPads, among others.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

