Markets
AAPL

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Apple's App Store, Apple Pay

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday two investigations into Apple regarding its App Store and Apple Pay, saying restrictions imposed by the iPhone maker may have breached EU competition rules.

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday two investigations into Apple AAPL.O regarding its App Store and Apple Pay, saying restrictions imposed by the iPhone maker may have breached EU competition rules.

The European Commission said one probe will look into the mandatory use of Apple's own proprietary in-app purchase system and restrictions on the ability of developers to inform iPhone and iPad users of other cheaper purchasing possibilities outside of apps.

The second case focuses on Apple's terms, conditions and other measures for integrating Apple Pay in merchant apps and websites on iPhones and iPads, among others.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular