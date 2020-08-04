Markets
GOOGL

EU antitrust regulators to investigate $2.1 bln Google, Fitbit deal

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday a four-month long investigation into Alphabet unit Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit, saying the deal would further entrench the company's clout in the online advertising markets.

BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday a four-month long investigation into Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit FIT.N, saying the deal would further entrench the company's clout in the online advertising markets.

The European Commission said a pledge by Google not to use Fitbit's data for advertising in a bid to address competition concerns was insufficient.

Google is seeking to take on market leader Apple AAPL.O and Samsung 005930.KS in the fitness-tracking and smart-watch markets via the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL FIT AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular