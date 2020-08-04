EU antitrust regulators to investigate $2.1 bln Google, Fitbit deal

BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday a four-month long investigation into Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit FIT.N, saying the deal would further entrench the company's clout in the online advertising markets.

The European Commission said a pledge by Google not to use Fitbit's data for advertising in a bid to address competition concerns was insufficient.

Google is seeking to take on market leader Apple AAPL.O and Samsung 005930.KS in the fitness-tracking and smart-watch markets via the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

