EU antitrust regulators to decide on Orange's Belgian deal by July 28

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange's ORAN.PA bid for a majority stake in Belgian rival VOO SA will be decided by EU antitrust regulators by July 28, a European Commission filing showed on Thursday.

The companies sought EU approval on Wednesday. The proposed purchase of 75% minus 1 share of VOO would give Orange control over the cable network in Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia region and part of the Brussels area.

The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without remedies after its preliminary review or it can open a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman )

